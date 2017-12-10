PAPER TRAILS: Little Rock missing person case on 'Dr. Phil'

PHIL'S GOODWILL: The case of Ebby Jane Steppach, the Little Rock Central High School student missing since Oct. 24, 2015, just got its biggest publicity boost to date.

The disappearance of Steppach, whose 20th birthday was March 31, was featured on Friday's episode of the syndicated Dr. Phil show (drphil.com/shows/girls-gone/), hosted by Phil McGraw.

It happened fast. Steppach's mother Laurie Jernigan had been in contact with prominent investigator Bill Garcia, who suggested the idea to McGraw's people on Nov. 30. The very next day, she and husband Michael were flown to Los Angeles to participate in pre-show interviews and a Dec. 4 taping.

Originally they were scheduled to share the hourlong program with another family.

"When we went off the show, we spoke to Dr. Phil for 45 minutes," Jernigan says. "His assistant came back and said, 'Dr. Phil just said y'all are going to have the full episode because your story needs to be told.' His assistant said that never happens.

"My prayer before we went is that Ebby's story would touch hearts ... and it did."

There is a $50,000 reward for "information directly leading to Steppach's location and current whereabouts." Call Little Rock police detective Tommy Hudson at (501) 404-3128 or the department at (501) 371-4660 or email findebbyjane@gmail.com.

DIXIE FIX: Many Arkansans' hearts were squashed with the Wednesday closure of the down-home Dixie Cafe chain after 35 years. No more squash casserole?

Diners who wished to pay their last respects and enjoy final bites of rolls, okra and fried corn overwhelmed locations around the state Monday and Tuesday, resulting in packed parking lots, long waits and food shortages.

Speaking of shortage, those holding Dixie Cafe gift cards with balances can call the corporate office at (501) 666-3494 with their card numbers. Marketing director Allison McDaniel says they're taking customers' information, though she could not verify if/how refunds will be given.

But don't (meat)loaf around. The office will close soon.

LION BUYIN': Monday is when tickets for the long-awaited Little Rock engagement of Disney's The Lion King go on sale. There are two ways to get tickets ($33-$150, plus service fees) for the musical, which opens April 18 and runs through May 6 at Robinson Center Performance Hall:

• In person from 8-10 a.m. at the Robinson box office, 426 W. Markham St., Little Rock, where there will be "food, fun and prizes." The first 100 buyers will receive Christmas ornaments.

• By phone (866) 870-2717 or (501) 244-8800 or online at LionKing.com, beginning at 10 a.m.

When it comes to theater in Little Rock in 2018, Disney's The Lion King is certainly the mane attraction.

