Texas receiver becomes Morris' first commitment at Arkansas
This article was published today at 7:56 a.m.
Receiver Michael Woods has flipped his commitment from SMU to Arkansas and becomes Coach Chad Morris' first commitment at Arkansas.
Woods, 6-2, 188 of Magnolia, Texas also had offers from Minnesota, Texas Tech, Colorado State, Iowa State, Houston and others. He recorded 51 receptions 1,018 yards and 15 touchdowns this season while having 75 catches for 1.456 yards and 21 touchdowns as a junior.
