Sunday, December 10, 2017, 8:19 a.m.

Texas receiver becomes Morris' first commitment at Arkansas

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 7:56 a.m.

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Arkansas football coach Chad Morris (right) leads the crowd in a Hog call alongside his wife, Paula, during Arkansas' basketball game against Minnesota Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Bud Walton Arena. Visit nwadg.com/photos to see more photographs from the game.

Receiver Michael Woods has flipped his commitment from SMU to Arkansas and becomes Coach Chad Morris' first commitment at Arkansas.

Woods, 6-2, 188 of Magnolia, Texas also had offers from Minnesota, Texas Tech, Colorado State, Iowa State, Houston and others. He recorded 51 receptions 1,018 yards and 15 touchdowns this season while having 75 catches for 1.456 yards and 21 touchdowns as a junior.

