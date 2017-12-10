Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, December 10, 2017, 12:49 p.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Video highlights: Hog OL commit Silas Robinson

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 11:31 a.m.

arkansas-football-coach-chad-morris-far-right-speaks-while-athletics-director-hunter-yurachek-center-and-former-interim-athletics-director-julie-cromer-peoples-look-on-during-a-news-conference-thursday-dec-7-2017-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Arkansas football coach Chad Morris (far right) speaks while athletics director Hunter Yurachek (center) and former interim athletics director Julie Cromer Peoples look on during a news conference Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Fayetteville.

Arkansas offensive lineman Silas Robinson is a powerful blocker with a nasty streak and plays until the whistle.

Robinson, 6-4, 315 pounds of Yoakum, Texas has a 340 pound bench press, 650 squat and 365 hang clean. His father played at Texas while his late grandfather played at Oklahoma. Below is his junior highlights. The first play shows him driving the defender 20 yards downfield.

