Video highlights: Hog OL commit Silas Robinson
This article was published today at 11:31 a.m.
PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE
Arkansas offensive lineman Silas Robinson is a powerful blocker with a nasty streak and plays until the whistle.
Robinson, 6-4, 315 pounds of Yoakum, Texas has a 340 pound bench press, 650 squat and 365 hang clean. His father played at Texas while his late grandfather played at Oklahoma. Below is his junior highlights. The first play shows him driving the defender 20 yards downfield.
