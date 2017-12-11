Police: After purse snatched in west Little Rock, 64-year-old pulls robber out of car, tries to sit on him

A 64-year-old woman was accosted Saturday evening by two robbers who took her purse at a west Little Rock grocery store gas station before a third person returned it, according to a police report.

The Little Rock woman told police she was at a vending machine after parking her vehicle at a fuel pump at Kroger Fuel Center at 14000 Cantrell Road about 5:20 p.m.

She reportedly said she remembered a news story advising people to keep their vehicles locked due to thefts, and when she turned around to lock hers, there was a stranger inside. As she yelled at him, a female assailant began to wrestle her and took her purse, according to the report.

The victim told police that she pulled the male thief out of her vehicle and attempted to sit on him, but he fought her off and got into a white sedan. The female robber also got into the vehicle and began to drive off.

In the sedan's back seat was another woman, who threw the purse back to the victim, saying "I don't want no part in this," the report stated.

The vehicle was reportedly last seen driving west on Cantrell Road.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.