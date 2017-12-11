Fire warning issued for much of Arkansas, Oklahoma

LITTLE ROCK — Forecasters say windy, dry conditions could create dangerous wildfire conditions for much of Arkansas and northern Oklahoma on Monday.

A red flag warning is in effect through 6 p.m. Monday. That means that fires can spread rapidly, and people should avoid any outdoor burning.

The National Weather Service in Little Rock says wind gusts of 20 mph or more are possible Monday. That, combined with low humidity levels and drought conditions in the state, raises the risk of wildfires.

Unseasonably warm temperatures are also expected with some areas predicted to reach the low 70s on Monday.

In Oklahoma, the red flag warning is in effect for approximately the northern third of the state. Forecasters there say wind gusts of 30 mph or more are possible.