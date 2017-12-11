Gunman robs Little Rock convenience store

Authorities are looking for a gunman who robbed a convenience store on University Avenue late Sunday.

An employee at Joseph's Discount Store, 1624 S. University Ave., told investigators the robber approached the counter as though he wanted to buy a soda but instead pulled out a handgun and demanded cash when the register was open, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. It happened about 11:30 p.m.

The robber, described as a black male who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds, ran north from the business after getting an undisclosed amount of cash.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.