Police: Driver killed after pickup crosses centerline on Arkansas highway, hits car head-on

Authorities say an 85-year-old man died in Little River County after his pickup crossed the centerline and struck two other vehicles on Saturday.

According to a report from Arkansas State Police, Ted D. Eddy was driving north on Arkansas 41 when his 1999 Ford F150 crossed the centerline shortly before 6 p.m.

Police said the pickup struck a 2012 Toyota Tundra traveling south before hitting a southbound 1998 Honda Accord head-on.

Eddy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police listed three other injuries, though those people were not identified in the report.

The report didn't specify what may have caused the pickup to cross the centerline. Conditions were said to be clear and dry.

At least 462 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.