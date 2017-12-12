Death investigation begins after 4-month-old found unresponsive in central Arkansas home

Authorities are investigating after an infant was found unresponsive at a home in Faulkner County on Thursday, the sheriff's office said.

Mayflower police responded to a residence on Snuggs Circle about 3:30 p.m., a department spokesman said. The address is just outside city limits.

The child's body has been sent to the state Crime Lab for a death investigation, according to Faulkner County sheriff's office spokesman Adam Bledsoe.