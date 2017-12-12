Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, December 12, 2017, 12:38 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Death investigation begins after 4-month-old found unresponsive in central Arkansas home

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 11:24 a.m.


Use the form below to sign up for any or all of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's free newsletters:

















Authorities are investigating after an infant was found unresponsive at a home in Faulkner County on Thursday, the sheriff's office said.

Mayflower police responded to a residence on Snuggs Circle about 3:30 p.m., a department spokesman said. The address is just outside city limits.

The child's body has been sent to the state Crime Lab for a death investigation, according to Faulkner County sheriff's office spokesman Adam Bledsoe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Death investigation begins after 4-month-old found unresponsive in central Arkansas home

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online