Death investigation begins after 4-month-old found unresponsive in central Arkansas home
This article was published today at 11:24 a.m.
Authorities are investigating after an infant was found unresponsive at a home in Faulkner County on Thursday, the sheriff's office said.
Mayflower police responded to a residence on Snuggs Circle about 3:30 p.m., a department spokesman said. The address is just outside city limits.
The child's body has been sent to the state Crime Lab for a death investigation, according to Faulkner County sheriff's office spokesman Adam Bledsoe.
