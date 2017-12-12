Fort Smith killer gets 30-year term

FORT SMITH -- Jeremy Delaxander Palmer has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting another man as he sat in his vehicle in February.

Palmer, 35, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Initially, he was charged with first-degree murder, committing a terroristic act and the felony firearms charge and was to have gone on trial Monday in Sebastian County Circuit Court.

Palmer was accused of shooting Jason Thomas, 35, on Feb. 28 as Thomas and his wife, Amanda, sat in a car at an apartment complex at 4118 N. 50th St.

Police reports said the couple, who lived at the apartments, were having car trouble and a neighbor had approached offering help. The couple declined.

Palmer, who did not live at the apartments, was standing nearby and asked the neighbor if the Thomases had acted rudely. The neighbor told police he told Palmer they were not rude.

The neighbor told police Palmer walked over to the car, opened the driver's side door and shot Thomas once in the face.

Police said there was no connection between Palmer and Thomas. Palmer never gave a statement to police.

Palmer was arrested shortly after at the apartments where he lived at 1721 S. U St. The neighbor picked Palmer out of a photo lineup.

