Agency: Landowner issued warning after cow carcass dumped near Arkansas creek

A landowner has been issued a warning after dumping at least one cow carcass near an Arkansas creek that feeds into the Buffalo National River, according to the Arkansas Agriculture Department.

Department spokeswoman Adriane Barnes said an investigator went to a property near the Buffalo National River after reports that a landowner was burying cows there.

The investigator found one or two cow carcasses buried 30 to 40 yards from the creek, Barnes said. That distance did not comply with a state law requiring that livestock be buried in an area where a body of water cannot be contaminated.

On Tuesday, the investigator returned with a veterinarian to issue the landowner a warning, according to Barnes.