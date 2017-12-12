Home /
Morris visit wins over commit and parents
Arkansas Coach Chad Morris made a strong impression on defensive line commit Isaiah Nichols and his parents during an in-home visit Sunday.
Nichols said he and his parents liked what they heard from Morris.
“We have a lot of the same morals and values in our families,” Nichols said. “I love the kind of coach he is. He’s high energy; he expects players to grow outside of football — spiritual, academically, socially.”
Nichols (6-3, 265 pounds) of Springdale had more than a dozen scholarship offers from schools such as Missouri, North Carolina State, Indiana, Kansas, Memphis, Tulsa when he pledged to the Hogs in the summer.
He was double- and triple-teamed during the season but still recorded 73 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and 49 quarterback hurries. After having 7 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and 7 quarterback hurries against Conway, Wampus Cat Coach Clint Ashcraft had high praise for Nichols.
"He's one of the best defensive linemen we've seen in a long time," Ashcraft said. "He commands a double team from offensive linemen all the time. Very athletic for a big man.”
Nichols plans to sign with the Hogs on Dec. 20 and enroll in January. He had 54 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 6 quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a blocked field goal as a junior. He’s excited to play for Morris, who was accompanied by Barry Lunney Jr. on the in-home visit.
“He’s a good man, you can just tell by the way he cares himself,” Nichols said. “He’s a great coach. Everywhere he’s gone he’s been successful. I just hope the trend continues.”
