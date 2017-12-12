Home / Latest News /
Arkansas woman arrested on drug charges said she was driving to get infant children to go to sleep, report says
A central Arkansas woman arrested early Tuesday after police found suspected marijuana in her vehicle told investigators she was out driving to get her infant children to go to sleep, according to a Sherwood Police Department report.
Rachel Ann Sullivan, 36, of North Little Rock faces drug possession charges as well as one count of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested around 3:20 a.m. at the intersection of Britney Drive and Club Lane in Sherwood.
The investigation began after an officer with the Sherwood Police Department spotted a van with a driver and other occupants parked facing the wrong direction of travel in front of a driveway.
Sullivan told authorities that she was "just driving around to her her 3 infant children to sleep," police wrote in the report.
An officer noticed “a strong odor of marijuana” coming from inside the van, and later retrieved a glass jar containing suspected marijuana, the report states.
Sullivan’s name did not appear in an online inmate roster for the Pulaski County jail as of around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday. She has a hearing set for Feb. 6 in Sherwood District Court.
