Police: Gunman approaches woman taking trash out, follows her back into Little Rock residence

A man with a gun demanded cash from a woman as she took out the garbage at her Little Rock home and later followed her inside the residence before ultimately leaving without taking anything, authorities said.

The 42-year-old woman told investigators it happened shortly before 6 p.m. Monday outside her residence in a mobile home park at 9500 S. Heights Road.

According to a Little Rock Police Department report, the would-be robber put a gun to the woman's head outside and then followed her into the home, where he looked around and at one point moved the TV "but was unable to take it."

Authorities responded and did not locate the assailant. He is described as a black Hispanic male who stood 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighed about 150 pounds and had a short, black afro.

No injuries were reported.