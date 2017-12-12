Pair of 6-feet-tall inflatable snowmen stolen from Arkansas yard, police say

A pair of inflatable snowmen were stolen from an Arkansas yard Monday, authorities said.

According to a report from Jonesboro Police Department, the snowmen were taken from a residence in the 4100 block of Stephanie Lane sometime between 6 and 8 p.m.

The 34-year-old homeowner told police the snowmen were between 6 feet and 7 feet tall. One reportedly held a banner saying “Let it snow,” and the other held its arms out in the air. They were valued at $150.

As of Tuesday afternoon, they had not been found. No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.