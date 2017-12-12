Home / Latest News /
Pair of 6-feet-tall inflatable snowmen stolen from Arkansas yard, police say
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 4:03 p.m.
A pair of inflatable snowmen were stolen from an Arkansas yard Monday, authorities said.
According to a report from Jonesboro Police Department, the snowmen were taken from a residence in the 4100 block of Stephanie Lane sometime between 6 and 8 p.m.
The 34-year-old homeowner told police the snowmen were between 6 feet and 7 feet tall. One reportedly held a banner saying “Let it snow,” and the other held its arms out in the air. They were valued at $150.
As of Tuesday afternoon, they had not been found. No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
hurricane46 says... December 12, 2017 at 5:40 p.m.
It shouldn't be too hard to find them, unless they're on their way to Memphis.
mloydcaingmailcom says... December 12, 2017 at 5:56 p.m.
Slow news day in Hee Haw?
