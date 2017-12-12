Shoplifter uses 'Taser device' on security worker at west Little Rock Target, police say

Two shoplifters made off with more than $400 worth of merchandise at a west Little Rock Target after one of them used a "Taser device" on a loss prevention worker who tried to stop them, authorities said.

The employee told Little Rock officers it happened after 5:30 p.m. Monday after two people started to leave the store at 12700 Chenal Parkway with "several items of merchandise" they hadn't paid for, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

One of the people resisted the worker and "pulled a pink small hand-held Taser device from his back right pocket and Tased him on his left side," the report said.

The two shoplifters then walked out with the stolen items, which they loaded into a 2000 Ford Flex before driving off. The worker declined medical attention, police noted.

The report didn't list what merchandise was stolen, but it said the total value was $427.48.

The shoplifters are described as black males. One stood 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighed about 175 pounds, wore a black Bluetooth device around his neck and appeared "to not be able to use his left arm," police wrote. The other was said to stand 5 feet 10 inches tall and weigh about 165 pounds.