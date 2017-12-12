Home / Latest News /
Shoplifter uses 'Taser device' on security worker at west Little Rock Target, police say
This article was published today at 9:40 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
Two shoplifters made off with more than $400 worth of merchandise at a west Little Rock Target after one of them used a "Taser device" on a loss prevention worker who tried to stop them, authorities said.
The employee told Little Rock officers it happened after 5:30 p.m. Monday after two people started to leave the store at 12700 Chenal Parkway with "several items of merchandise" they hadn't paid for, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
One of the people resisted the worker and "pulled a pink small hand-held Taser device from his back right pocket and Tased him on his left side," the report said.
The two shoplifters then walked out with the stolen items, which they loaded into a 2000 Ford Flex before driving off. The worker declined medical attention, police noted.
The report didn't list what merchandise was stolen, but it said the total value was $427.48.
The shoplifters are described as black males. One stood 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighed about 175 pounds, wore a black Bluetooth device around his neck and appeared "to not be able to use his left arm," police wrote. The other was said to stand 5 feet 10 inches tall and weigh about 165 pounds.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Shoplifter uses 'Taser device' on security worker at west Little Rock Target, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
racixunog says... December 12, 2017 at 10:39 a.m.
I just started 6 weeks ago and I've gotten 2 check for a total of $2,200...this is the best decision I made in a long time! "Thank you for giving me this extraordinary opportunity to make extra money from home. This extra cash has changed my life in so many ways, thank you! This is What I Do….. www.Tag30.com
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.