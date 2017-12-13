Arkansas man gets 35 years in fatal shooting

A Bald Knob man has been sentenced to a total of 35 years in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder and a felony firearms enhancement.

A White County circuit judge in Searcy sentenced Joshua W. Curl, 34, on Tuesday after Curl was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Michael Gimondo, 27, of Searcy.

Gimondo was found shot in the chest Jan. 3 on Barber Road in Bald Knob, court records show.

Deputies who arrived at the scene said they found Curl "on his knees with his hands up behind his head," according to a police affidavit filed in court.

The affidavit says Curl "provided a written statement confirming he shot Gimondo after a brief verbal altercation." Curl also reportedly provided information that led to the recovery of the gun that he said was used in the shooting.