CNN says Anderson Cooper's Twitter account apparently hacked; post called Trump 'pathetic loser'

NEW YORK — CNN says Anderson Cooper's Twitter account was hacked after a since-removed tweet from his handle called the president a "tool" and a "pathetic loser" following Democrat Doug Jones win in Alabama's Senate election.

The cable network tweeted early Wednesday that "someone gained access" to Anderson's account and sent the tweet to the president. "We're working with Twitter to secure the account," it said.

Cooper in his own tweet says he woke up to find out "someone gained access" to his account. He says he has "not sent a tweet in days or replied to any tweets."

The apparently rogue tweet came in response to President Donald Trump explaining why Republican Roy Moore wasn't able to win the race. "Oh, really? You endorsed him tool! Pathetic loser," read the tweet.