Wednesday, December 13, 2017, 3:27 p.m.

ESPN analyst: Hogs in running for Washington State defensive coordinator

By Tom Murphy

This article was published today at 2:48 p.m.

Washington State defensive coordinator Alex Grinch walks on the field after an NCAA college football game against Nevada in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks are in the running for Washington State defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, according to ESPN analyst Brock Huard, the former University of Washington and NFL quarterback.

