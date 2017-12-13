Hog pledge sees 'great energy' from new coach

Arkansas offensive line commitment Noah Gatlin was able to meet with Razorback Coach Chad Morris during an in-home visit Monday.

Also on the visit were Joe Craddock and Dustin Fry, who are expected to be named offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, respectively, as well as Barry Lunney Jr., who has coached Arkansas tight ends the past five seasons. Morris has yet to officially announce his first staff at Arkansas.

“For one, they all have great energy and are awesome people to be around,” Gatlin said.

Gatlin (6-7, 300 pounds) of Jonesboro picked the Hogs over 17 scholarship offers from schools like Arizona State, Texas Tech, Virginia, Mississippi State, Iowa State and Indiana in June. He plans to officially visit Fayetteville this weekend.

One particular comment from Morris caught Gatlin’s attention.

“One thing that he said that I really like is football is not who I am, it’s just what I do,” Gatlin said. “I love that a lot. It just shows what kind of person he is. He is about family and asks his players to do nothing, but the very best at what we do whether that be school or faith. Then there is football and to me that just shows how caring he and his staff is.”

His parents were equally impressed with Morris and the other coaches.

“They loved him; nothing but great things to say,” Gatlin said.

Gatlin, who graded at 88 percent and had 11 pancake blocks this season, is one of four offensive lineman committed to the Razorbacks. He said Morris thinks his talent fits with what they want to do.

“He said I should be a great fit with size and athleticism and will be able to develop,” Gatlin said.