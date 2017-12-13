Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, December 13, 2017, 1:15 p.m.

PHOTO: 'Piggy Smalls' stolen from Fayetteville apartment, pet owner tells police

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 11:45 a.m.

PHOTO BY FAYETTEVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

These photos show "Piggy Smalls," who was reported stolen from a Fayetteville apartment.



Just like the rapper he is named after, what really happened to "Piggy Smalls" remains a mystery.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, the pet pig was stolen from an apartment at the Beechwood Village complex, 870 South Beechwood Ave. The apartments are located near the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus.

In a Wednesday Facebook post, police said they are certain "this precious little piggy" is missing his family.

pierce989 says... December 13, 2017 at 12:31 p.m.

