PHOTO: 'Piggy Smalls' stolen from Fayetteville apartment, pet owner tells police

Just like the rapper he is named after, what really happened to "Piggy Smalls" remains a mystery.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, the pet pig was stolen from an apartment at the Beechwood Village complex, 870 South Beechwood Ave. The apartments are located near the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus.

In a Wednesday Facebook post, police said they are certain "this precious little piggy" is missing his family.