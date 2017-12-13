Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, December 13, 2017, 1:15 p.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Big delays reported on I-30 bridge as crews conduct maintenance work

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 11:27 a.m.

this-screenshot-from-the-arkansas-online-live-traffic-map-shows-delays-on-i-30-south-of-the-arkansas-river-bridge

This screenshot from the Arkansas Online live traffic map shows delays on I-30 south of the Arkansas River bridge.



Traffic is slow from Little Rock into North Little Rock on the Interstate 30 bridge over the Arkansas River on Wednesday as crews perform maintenance work on the span.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said the outside eastbound lane of the bridge is closed until 3 p.m.

The Arkansas Online live traffic map showed stopped or slowed vehicles on the highway extending from the bridge all the way to Interstate 630.

Westbound traffic on I-30 wasn't affected.

pierce989 says... December 13, 2017 at 12:31 p.m.

