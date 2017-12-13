Home / Latest News /
TRAFFIC ALERT: Big delays reported on I-30 bridge as crews conduct maintenance work
This article was published today at 11:27 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
Traffic is slow from Little Rock into North Little Rock on the Interstate 30 bridge over the Arkansas River on Wednesday as crews perform maintenance work on the span.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation said the outside eastbound lane of the bridge is closed until 3 p.m.
The Arkansas Online live traffic map showed stopped or slowed vehicles on the highway extending from the bridge all the way to Interstate 630.
Westbound traffic on I-30 wasn't affected.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: TRAFFIC ALERT: Big delays reported on I-30 bridge as crews conduct maintenance work
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
pierce989 says... December 13, 2017 at 12:31 p.m.
I get paid over $87 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Here’s what I've been doing>> www.Tag30.com
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.