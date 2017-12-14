Group of young professionals releases report detailing ideas for improving Little Rock area

A group of young professionals tasked with coming up with ways to better Little Rock and the region unveiled their ideas Thursday at the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting.

Think BIG Little Rock, as the group of 25 to 40 year olds are dubbed, highlighted the top suggestions of their report, which can be found at thinkbiglittlerock.com.

It includes goals such as redeveloping War Memorial Stadium to expand its uses, creating a citywide pre-kindergarten program and starting a website that details community events.

For full details, read Friday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.