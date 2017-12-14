Home / Latest News /
Police: 2, including parolee, arrested in North Little Rock traffic stop where drugs, stolen gun found
Police arrested two men, including a parolee, during a traffic stop in North Little Rock Wednesday afternoon in which drugs and a stolen weapon were found.
An officer pulled over a driver, later identified as 22-year-old Nathaniel Franklin of Pine Bluff, for failing to come to a complete stop at a stop sign, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.
During a pat-down search, authorities found a large revolver in Franklin’s right pants pocket. Franklin said he paid $50 for the gun, which was listed as stolen out of Lincoln County.
Franklin was arrested around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West 24th Street in North Little Rock on charges of theft by receiving and drug paraphernalia.
A passenger in the vehicle, 27-year-old Tracey King of Little Rock was also arrested there on drug-related charges after police found more than 2 grams of suspected heroin in his possession.
King is listed in the report as a “parolee with a search waiver.” Additional information regarding his criminal background was not immediately known.
A 13-year-old boy was in the back of the vehicle at the time, the report notes.
As a result, Franklin and King also each face one misdemeanor count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, records show.
Both remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Thursday morning, and bail had not been set.
