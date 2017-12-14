Recruiting Thursday: Silas Robinson talks Arkansas pledge

Offensive lineman Silas Robinson, who committed to Arkansas Coach Chad Morris on Sunday, said on Recruiting Thursday that Morris and Dustin Fry were the main reasons for him flipping his pledge from SMU to the Hogs.

Robinson, 6-4, 315 pounds of Yoakum, Texas committed to the Mustangs in June over scholarship offers from Virginia, Brigham Young, Rice, Army, Texas State and others while drawing strong interest from West Virginia, California, Texas Tech, TCU and Oklahoma State.

He comes from a strong football family. His father, Bo played at Texas and is the head coach at Yoakum while his late grandfather Wendell played at Oklahoma and was long time high school coach and was inducted into the Texas High School Football Coaches Association's Hall of Honor in 2002.