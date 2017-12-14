Searcy man's killer gets 35-year term

SEARCY -- A judge has sentenced a Bald Knob man convicted of murder and another felony to 35 years in prison.

A White County Circuit Court jury found Joshua Curl, 34, guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Michael Gimondo, 27, of Searcy. Gimondo was shot in the chest Jan. 3 on Barber Road in Bald Knob.

The jury also convicted Curl of a felony firearms enhancement.

Judge Robert Edwards, following the jury's recommendation, sentenced Curl to 20 years in prison for murder and 15 for the firearms offense.

Curl must serve 70 percent of the 35 years before he will be eligible for parole, Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Reed McCoy said Wednesday.

Deputies who arrived at the scene of the killing said they found Curl "on his knees with his hands up behind his head," according to a police affidavit filed in court. The affidavit also said Curl "provided a written statement confirming he shot Gimondo after a brief verbal altercation."

State Desk on 12/14/2017