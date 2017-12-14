Two women die in road accidents

Two women died in traffic crashes Tuesday and Wednesday, according to preliminary reports from the Arkansas State Police.

A 19-year-old Springdale woman died in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 49 early Wednesday, authorities said.

Anna Gadison was driving a 2010 Honda Insight south in the northbound lanes in Springdale about 4:20 a.m., according to a report from the state police.

Police said the Insight struck a 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer head-on near mile marker 73, which is just north of the U.S. 412 exit.

Gadison suffered fatal injuries. The report also listed another person as injured, but it did not specify which vehicle the person was in or the extent of the injuries.

A 37-year-old Maynard woman died Tuesday when she drove her vehicle onto U.S. 67, where it was hit by another vehicle, authorities said.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., Holly Dorman was driving a 1998 Chevrolet onto U.S. 67 from a private drive south of Pocahontas in Randolph County, according to a state police report.

The Chevrolet was then struck on the driver's side by a 2012 Volvo that was traveling south on the highway.

Dorman was pronounced dead at the scene. The report also listed one person as being injured, though it didn't provide further details.

The weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of both crashes, the state police reported.

Metro on 12/14/2017