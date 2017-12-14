Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, December 14, 2017

The Recruiting Guy

WR commit Mike Woods talks relationship with Morris and Stepp

By Richard Davenport

Arkansas receiver commitment Mike Woods said on Recruiting Thursday is was only natural for him to follow Coach Chad Morris and Justin Stepp to Fayetteville when they offered the opportunity.

The former SMU pledge talked about his future coaches and why he wanted to play for them.

Woods, 6-2, 190, 4.43 of Magnolia, Texas recorded 51 receptions 1,018 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior and 75 catches for 1.456 yards and 21 touchdowns as a junior. He had offers from Virginia, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Minnesota, Texas Tech, Colorado State, Iowa State, Houston and others.

