Arkansan gets probation on negligent homicide charge in fatal wreck last year

An Arkansas man has been sentenced to one year of probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of negligent homicide in a fatal wreck last year.

The Sentinel-Record in Hot Springs reported that Jared Nick Warford, 25, of Benton entered the plea Wednesday in Garland County Circuit Court. He initially faced a felony charge of negligent homicide.

In addition to probation, Warford must also provide two days of community service and pay a fine of $2,500, according to the newspaper. That fine was reportedly paid in full Wednesday.

The July 28, 2016, fatal wreck left 65-year-old Arlis Fisher of Bonnerdale dead. Warford's arrest came after blood and urine samples showed he tested positive for the presence methamphetamine or amphetamines.

The presence of the drugs was later deemed consistent with Warford consuming diet pills, the newspaper reported.

Warford, who said his "level was low" as a diabetic, had denied using any drugs or alcohol and noted he was taking over-the-counter diet pills. His attorney said the wreck happened when his client blacked out.

The two-vehicle crash happened in the 7000 block of Airport Road, about 17 miles west of Hot Springs, as a 2010 Chevrolet pickup driven by Warford hit a 2013 Ford pickup driven by Fisher.

Warford’s pickup went up in flames, and the fire then spread to Fisher’s vehicle, authorities said. Fisher was unable to get out and was pronounced dead at the scene.