Subscribe Register Login
Friday, December 15, 2017, 10:35 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

The Recruiting Guy

Former SMU coach gives insight into Morris and staff

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 9:00 a.m.

arkansas-coach-chad-morris-watches-warmups-prior-to-the-class-4a-state-championship-game-between-warren-and-arkadelphia-on-saturday-dec-9-2017-at-war-memorial-stadium-in-little-rock

PHOTO BY JIMMY JONES

Arkansas coach Chad Morris watches warmups prior to the Class 4A State Championship Game between Warren and Arkadelphia on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Marshall, Texas athletic director and head coach Claude Mathis, who was on Coach Chad Morris' staff at SMU for two and half years, gave a behind the scenes look at how Morris operates as a head coach on Recruiting Thursday.

He joined Morris’ staff at SMU as the running backs coach in December of 2014 after being the head coach at DeSoto high school.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Former SMU coach gives insight into Morris and staff

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online