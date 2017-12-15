Home / Latest News /
Police: Burglar impersonated officer, pointed gun at North Little Rock woman
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 10:12 a.m.
A burglar claimed to be a North Little Rock police officer and pointed a gun at a woman, authorities reported.
It happened on Fiesta Avenue, a few blocks north of Crestview Park, shortly before 8:45 p.m. Sunday.
The 68-year-old victim said she was returning home from a shopping trip when she saw a female crouching in front of her parked vehicle, according to a report from the North Little Rock Police Department.
The person rushed toward a gray Chevrolet parked nearby, explaining she was a North Little Rock police officer, authorities said.
“No you’re not,” the 68-year-old replied.
“I have a gun, don’t I?” the burglar said, producing a silver snub-nose revolver, the report said.
After the assailant drove away, the 68-year-old found a window broken and her home in disarray. She told officers someone had taken an Xbox, jewelry, a Coach bag and a coin collection.
As of Friday morning, no arrests had been made.
