Police: Burglar impersonated officer, pointed gun at North Little Rock woman

A burglar claimed to be a North Little Rock police officer and pointed a gun at a woman, authorities reported.

It happened on Fiesta Avenue, a few blocks north of Crestview Park, shortly before 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

The 68-year-old victim said she was returning home from a shopping trip when she saw a female crouching in front of her parked vehicle, according to a report from the North Little Rock Police Department.

The person rushed toward a gray Chevrolet parked nearby, explaining she was a North Little Rock police officer, authorities said.

“No you’re not,” the 68-year-old replied.

“I have a gun, don’t I?” the burglar said, producing a silver snub-nose revolver, the report said.

After the assailant drove away, the 68-year-old found a window broken and her home in disarray. She told officers someone had taken an Xbox, jewelry, a Coach bag and a coin collection.

As of Friday morning, no arrests had been made.