Man faces charge in voyeurism case
This article was published today at 3:13 a.m.
A north Arkansas man is accused of filming a teenage girl from outside her bedroom window as she undressed, court filings show.
Zachary Lynn Terrill, 29, was arrested Nov. 7 on charges of voyeurism and unlawful use of a communication device, according to a affidavit filed Friday in Boone County Circuit Court.
Terrill was arrested after a 15-year-old girl reported to police that someone was holding a cellphone outside her window as she undressed.
A search of Terrill's phone showed an image of the girl in her underwear, the affidavit states.
