Man faces charge in voyeurism case

A north Arkansas man is accused of filming a teenage girl from outside her bedroom window as she undressed, court filings show.

Zachary Lynn Terrill, 29, was arrested Nov. 7 on charges of voyeurism and unlawful use of a communication device, according to a affidavit filed Friday in Boone County Circuit Court.

Terrill was arrested after a 15-year-old girl reported to police that someone was holding a cellphone outside her window as she undressed.

A search of Terrill's phone showed an image of the girl in her underwear, the affidavit states.

Metro on 12/16/2017