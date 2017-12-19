Donation box damaged during break-in at Little Rock museum, authorities say

Police are investigating a Monday night break-in at a Little Rock museum in which a window was shattered and about $2 was taken, according to a report.

Officers were told about 9:15 p.m. by an employee that the burglary alarm had gone off at MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 503 E. 9th St.

The 59-year-old said he arrived to find that the windowpane on the front door was broken. The door was locked, he told police, but there was damage to the donation box that sits about 10 feet away.

A brick was located beside the box, and about $2 was reported missing.

The employee estimated the damage to the windowpane and the box totaled about $500.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.