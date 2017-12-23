Foul: Former referee facing more trouble

Former NBA referee Tim Donaghy was arrested in Florida earlier this week after threatening a man with a hammer.

Donaghy, who previously spent time in federal prison for betting on games that he officiated, faces a charge of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, according to Manatee County court records.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by USA Today on Thursday, Donaghy arrived at a Bradenton, Fla., house at around 10:40 p.m. Monday looking for his 19-year-old daughter, who is a friend of the homeowner's daughter. Donaghy and the homeowner got into an altercation over Donaghy's daughter using drugs at the house, according to the affidavit.

Donaghy confronted his daughter in the street in front of the house, according to the affidavit, and when the homeowner asked him what was going on, Donaghy replied that "if he came any closer, [Donaghy] was going to hit him with it."

Donaghy, 50, was booked Tuesday and released on $5,000 bond the same day, according to Manatee County jail records. He is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 19.

TMZ Sports, which first reported the arrest Wednesday night, said Donaghy's attorney claims his client did not assault nor threaten anyone, and that Donaghy was "just trying to be a good dad."

Donaghy was at the forefront of an NBA betting scandal in 2007. As a result of an FBI investigation, Donaghy pleaded guilty to two felony conspiracy charges and was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. He was released in Nov. 2009.

Bad behavior

Former New York Mets star Darryl Strawberry said in a television interview Thursday that he was scoring on the field and in the clubhouse during his playing days.

Strawberry, who was suspended three times by Major League Baseball for violating its substance abuse policy and also was arrested in 1999 for possession of cocaine, recently admitted to being addicted to sex.

Details of Strawberry's lifestyle came out during an interview on Thursday's edition of The Dr. Oz Show, where he went into detail about his sex drive.

"In the middle of games, yeah, I would go between innings, and stuff like that, and run back and have a little party going on," Strawberry said. "I thought it was pretty cool. That's just the addiction, the drive."

Even when he struggled in the batter's box, Strawberry said he would dispatch attendants into the Shea Stadium stands to find women who wanted to see him.

He said the romps were part of the destructive behavior that led to his downfall.

"It's a behavior that's not good for anyone," Strawberry said. "But when you have an addictive personality -- like addicts, and alcoholics, and sex addiction -- it's an addictive personality. And we turn it on and turn it off. And it's not until you have an awakening in your life to get well on the inside, and so many people never get to that place."

