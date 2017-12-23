HBO's 'True Detective' will film Season 3 in state

The third season of HBO's crime anthology series True Detective, starring Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali, is to begin filming in Northwest Arkansas early next year, officials announced Friday.

The production, with a $70 million budget, is estimated to have an economic impact of at least $100 million, the city of Fayetteville said in a statement.

Chung Tan, the director of economic development for the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce, said between 50 and 100 scouters are already in the region taking pictures and talking with business owners to determine where to shoot the popular series.

"It's too soon to tell where they have rented out," Tan said, noting that a courthouse is among the venues sought.

At least 300 people -- local actors, extras and a production crew -- are expected to be employed as part of the production, officials said.

"This is a testament to the dedicated teamwork across state agencies and communities to position the state as a choice place to do business," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan called True Detective's production "a big win for the city," the region and the state. He referred to it as a driver for the local economy.

"I'm excited, because any time you see a major film crew come into a city, that's a lot of people spending money here: staying in our hotels and eating at our restaurants. It really helps the city," Jordan said.

In a statement, Arkansas Economic Development Commission Director Mike Preston said the HBO series "is the largest and most expensive production we've ever had in the state."

"With an estimated year from start to finish, we know that local businesses and vendors will enjoy a boon from the production," Preston said.

Tan said bringing the HBO series to Arkansas took help from economic development officials and other leaders, like Christopher Crane of the Arkansas Film Commission. Fayetteville residents and business owners pitched in their support, too, she added.

"A lot of our local businesses are making accommodations, so that is helpful. Our mayor and his team were really trying to work to gather to come to a 'yes,'" Tan said.

According to a synopsis, the True Detective installment "tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods."

Ali is set to play the lead role of Wayne Hays, an Arkansas State Police detective. Actress Carmen Ejogo will play Amelia Reardon, a schoolteacher with a connection to two missing children in 1980.

Series creator Nic Pizzolatto, who earned a master's degree at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville in 2005, wrote the majority of the new season. Jeremy Saulnier, who directed the horror-thriller film Green Room, is a director.

Arkansas Online reported in September that True Detective's third installment was to be set in Northwest Arkansas.

In October, the Fayetteville City Council voted to express intent to support having an episodic network series film in the city.

Officials said that if Fayetteville was chosen, the city would contribute $500,000 over two years to the project as part of an incentive package with the state.

Brandi Hinkle, the Arkansas Economic Development Commission's director of communications, said details regarding actual incentive amounts are not yet available.

"The AEDC programs they qualify for are performance-based, so we won't know the actual amounts they will receive until sometime in the future," Hinkle said.

According to the commission's website, eligible production companies can earn a 20 percent rebate on all qualified production expenditures.

Information for this article was contributed by Rachel Herzog of Arkansas Online and Ashton Eley of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Metro on 12/23/2017