Sheriff's office finds 4 boys who escaped Arkansas youth shelter

Four boys who escaped an Arkansas youth shelter were found Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Columbia County sheriff’s office, the boys escaped sometime Friday night from South Arkansas Youth Services, a nonprofit that runs emergency shelters and therapeutic homes for minors across the state.

Authorities did not specify which facility the boys fled. They ranged from 12 to 16 years old, the release said.

At 10:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office announced that all four had been found.