All Hatcher does is win for Class 5A champions

Layne Hatcher left his mark on Pulaski Academy's football program and the state's record book.

The Bruins senior quarterback passed for a state record 15,483 yards and 185 touchdowns in 4 seasons at Pulaski Academy, the last 3 as its starter.

In 2017, Hatcher completed 384 of 531 passes for 5,779 yards with 66 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as he helped lead the Bruins to their fourth consecutive Class 5A state championship.

For his efforts, Hatcher is this year's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps offensive player of the year.

Hatcher went 41-1 in three years as Pulaski Academy's starting quarterback, with his only loss in Week 2 of the 2016 season at Salt Lake City East.

With his football career over at Pulaski Academy, Hatcher has had time to reflect on the Bruins' success.

"It's starting to hit me now," Hatcher said. "Seeing all the culmination of the work we've done over the past couple of years is really something special. When you're in it, you're really not seeing what's all going on. You're not understanding what you're doing. You're just focused on the next week or the next game.

"Looking back on it, it's really special to see the bonds we made. Coach [Kevin] Kelley always talks about how you'll forget the game, but you'll remember the friendships. That's true now. I don't remember the plays now. I remember the good times, jumping on my boys after we've won a game."

The 2017 season presented several big games for Hatcher.

On Oct. 6 against Little Rock Christian, Hatcher accounted for a national-record 791 yards -- including 757 passing -- and 9 touchdowns, including 3 rushing, in the Bruins' 86-56 victory over the Warriors.

Hatcher had 12 300-yard passing games this season. He had a season-high 7 touchdown passes along with 457 yards passing in Pulaski Academy's 62-21 nationally televised victory on ESPNU over Bossier City (La.) Parkway on Sept. 15 in Little Rock.

Kelley realized that with four sophomore running backs on his roster for the 2017 season, he had to put more emphasis on the passing game.

"I felt far better about putting the ball in Layne's hands," said the Pulaski Academy coach. "I've felt it's far easier to pass block than to run block. That takes a little pressure off the offensive line as well.

"We knew he was going to throw for more yards. But I had no idea it was going to be like this."

In addition to football, Hatcher is a three-time state champion wrestler and plays baseball for the Bruins.

Hatcher is undecided on where he wants to play college football. Arkansas State University and Louisiana Tech have offered scholarships, among others.

"We're still looking at all the possibilities," Hatcher said. "We'll make a decision in January, that's the plan as of now. I'm really looking forward to what the future holds."

