Gun bill collides with states' rights
Reciprocity backers cite armed travelers arrested out of state
By MICHAEL CATALINI The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
- Comments (4)
- aAFont Size
TRENTON, N.J. -- The handgun that Shaneen Allen was carrying when she was pulled over on a New Jersey highway could have sent her to prison for years.
Now the legal saga that kept the Pennsylvania mother of two in jail for 48 days has helped inspire a measure that could change handgun laws across the country.
"Hopefully I'll be at the White House next to [President Donald] Trump signing this bill," said Allen, who has become a face of the Republican effort to break down barriers to carrying concealed firearms between states. "Republicans put their money where their mouth was."
The GOP-led House passed legislation this month that would allow gun owners with a state-issued concealed-carry permit to carry a handgun in any state that allows concealed weapons. The bill faces longer odds in the Senate, which didn't vote on it before leaving for the year.
Gun-control advocates say the measure would endanger public safety by effectively overriding states with tighter laws. Gun-rights activists say it's needed to allow gun owners to travel freely without worrying about conflicting state laws.
The measure is a top priority of the National Rifle Association, and a letter in support of the measure has been signed by Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and 23 other Republican attorneys general.
Seventeen Democratic attorneys general have called on Congress to give up the effort, the first significant action on guns in Congress since mass shootings in Nevada and Texas killed more than 80 people combined.
Even N.J. Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican who has pardoned a number of out-of-state residents caught up in New Jersey's strict gun laws, is against the change. Christie said it's a states' rights issue.
Allen's story, along with others who have been caught up in similar circumstances, has helped the measure get this far.
North Carolina Republican Rep. Richard Hudson, who authored the legislation, cited Allen's story in a speech on the House floor as an example about why the measure is needed.
Christie has pardoned Florida and North Carolina residents who faced charges even though they legally possessed firearms in their home states. On Friday, he pardoned three people charged with handgun possession, including a man with permits to carry a gun in Pennsylvania and New York who was charged after he told police he had a gun after a car accident.
In another case, prosecutors dropped charges against a Delaware man who had a Tennessee concealed-carry permit but faced felony gun charges in his new state.
Allen, a phlebotomist, was driving on the Atlantic City Expressway when she was pulled over for making an unsafe lane change in October 2013.
She told the police officer that she was carrying a firearm and that she had a Pennsylvania-issued concealed-carry permit.
"I thought my license was just like a driver's license," she said.
She spent 48 days in jail before she was admitted to a pretrial intervention program. In 2015, while gearing up for his failed presidential run, Christie interviewed her and eventually pardoned her.
Allen's ordeal captured national attention from gun-rights advocates and prompted her to switch from a Democrat to a Republican and vote for Trump over Hillary Clinton. She says it also turned her into an advocate for the Second Amendment, including lobbying lawmakers to pass the measure and speaking at rallies.
Allen's response to opponents echoes those of the GOP lawmakers who back the bill: Laws aimed at keeping weapons from people intent on committing a crime are essentially futile.
"All I can say is I pray for them. Crime is everywhere," she said. "Every person that is carrying could possibly save your life. A crime could happen anywhere."
A Section on 12/26/2017
Print Headline: Gun bill collides with states' rights
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Gun bill collides with states' rights
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 4 of 4 total comments
mozarky2 says... December 26, 2017 at 5:55 a.m.
So I suppose this means states may also put limits on the other nine amendments to the Bill of Rights...?
( permalink | suggest removal )
RBear says... December 26, 2017 at 6:15 a.m.
This issue creates a challenge between 2nd Amendment advocates and 10th Amendment advocates, both typically in the right wing of our political climate. But one can only look to elections to see how this can be settled. Our Constitution guarantees the right to vote to citizens of the nation, but has deferred to states in deciding how those votes can be cast. The VRA is designed only to insure those elections are carried out fairly and without favor to one group or another.
...
Of course, moz flunks the con law test with his quick quip of the day, forgetting that there are seventeen other amendments in our Constitution.
( permalink | suggest removal )
GCW says... December 26, 2017 at 6:30 a.m.
Voters in that state must be thrilled to foot the bill for those jail stays.
( permalink | suggest removal )
23cal says... December 26, 2017 at 7:12 a.m.
About "I thought my license was just like a driver's license," she said."
One of the very, very few things they taught in the Arkansas CC class which I attended was that some states allow concealed carry, some don't, and when traveling you need to find out in advance which is which. If this woman wasn't knowledgeable and responsible enough to do something that basic and simple, then she doesn't fit the label of "Responsible Gun Owner(tm)" which the right wing gun nuts are always blathering about and which in reality means "Anyone who can get their hands on a gun."
*
The CC class I attended was a joke, and I can understand why some states wouldn't want incompetent and untrained Arkies cruising around there packing heat. 90% of class time was spent on how to fill out the application. The shooting "test" consisted of allowing an applicant to shoot at replaced targets until eventually they hit the paper enough times. There was no limit on how many attempts they got to take. Gun safety and psychological preparation weren't even a blip on the radar.
*
It seems reasonable that if there is going to be a nationwide CC permit, it would only make sense to have nationwide requirements and testing to achieve that permit. As a frequent traveler, I would like to see a universal permit. However, as someone who has been through the course here, I understand and support states which are against this particular bill.
*
For the inevitable Second Amendment droolers such as Moz, rights aren't absolute. This is long established constitutional jurisprudence, which explains why they can't grasp that idea. Freedom of speech doesn't allow slander, freedom of religion doesn't allow human sacrifice, and the second amendment doesn't allow any person to have any weapon at any time in any location. If firearms can be banned in courtrooms and jails, then concealed permits can be banned from state to state.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.