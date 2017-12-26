Police: 14-year-old arrested after SUV theft, chase in Little Rock

Little Rock police arrested a 14-year-old who stole a sport utility vehicle on Christmas Eve and then led officers on a chase, authorities said.

The owner of a 2000 Toyota 4Runner told investigators it was stolen around 4:30 p.m. after he left the SUV at a gas pump at a Shell station across from Park Plaza mall. It was reportedly unlocked and with the key inside.

Police said a 14-year-old, who was not identified in the report, drove off in the 4Runner. After learning the owner had left his phone inside, officers used it to track the SUV's location.

Police found the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed down West 14th Street and pursued it to Valmar Street, where the SUV crashed into a curb, the report said. The teen ran but was later arrested, officers noted.

The teen was later found to have a broken hand, though officers say the injury did not occur during the pursuit.

He faces charges including robbery, fleeing and first-degree criminal mischief.