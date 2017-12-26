Home / Latest News /
Police: 14-year-old arrested after SUV theft, chase in Little Rock
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 10:01 a.m.
Little Rock police arrested a 14-year-old who stole a sport utility vehicle on Christmas Eve and then led officers on a chase, authorities said.
The owner of a 2000 Toyota 4Runner told investigators it was stolen around 4:30 p.m. after he left the SUV at a gas pump at a Shell station across from Park Plaza mall. It was reportedly unlocked and with the key inside.
Police said a 14-year-old, who was not identified in the report, drove off in the 4Runner. After learning the owner had left his phone inside, officers used it to track the SUV's location.
Police found the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed down West 14th Street and pursued it to Valmar Street, where the SUV crashed into a curb, the report said. The teen ran but was later arrested, officers noted.
The teen was later found to have a broken hand, though officers say the injury did not occur during the pursuit.
He faces charges including robbery, fleeing and first-degree criminal mischief.
LR1955 says... December 26, 2017 at 11:52 a.m.
The stolen SUV was reportedly unlocked and with the key and a cell phone inside.
No matter the age, sex, or race, this owner is a f'n idiot.
GeneralMac says... December 26, 2017 at 12:52 p.m.
LR1955.............and the young man is still a thief.
An attractive female who is passed out from drinking may be an "idiot", but the guy who takes advantage of her is still a rapist.
LR1955 says... December 26, 2017 at 1:50 p.m.
GM: I said is an idiot, you said maybe an idiot.
I’ve been to 3 coffee w/ a cop events, I think the cops would agree w/ me.
itryed says... December 26, 2017 at 4:46 p.m.
Woowoo
3 coffees, you're practically Hawaii 50!
itryed says... December 26, 2017 at 5:37 p.m.
Plus he can operate an etch a sketch!
HM2 says... December 26, 2017 at 8:48 p.m.
Well that settles it for me, LR1955 IS an idiot.
