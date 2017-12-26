Home / Latest News /
Police investigating homicide after body of Arkansas man found on side of road
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 3:35 p.m.
Authorities say they are investigating a homicide after a 21-year-old Arkansan was found dead on Monday.
According to a news release from the Blytheville Police Department, the body of Joshua Slaughter was on the side of East Promised Land Road when officers arrived at the scene.
The department is investigating the case as a homicide.
No further information was available on Tuesday.
