Police: Subway restaurant near UALR robbed at gunpoint

A gunman on Friday robbed a Subway restaurant across from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, police said.

According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, the robber entered the chain's location at 3400 S. University Ave. around 6 p.m., grabbed a Gatorade bottle and requested change for $5.

He then pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the cashier, who gave him an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police described the robber as a 6-foot-2 black male who weighed about 180 pounds.

He was last seen walking north on South University Avenue.