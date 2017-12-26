Home / Latest News /
Police: Subway restaurant near UALR robbed at gunpoint
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 10:30 a.m.
A gunman on Friday robbed a Subway restaurant across from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, police said.
According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, the robber entered the chain's location at 3400 S. University Ave. around 6 p.m., grabbed a Gatorade bottle and requested change for $5.
He then pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the cashier, who gave him an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police described the robber as a 6-foot-2 black male who weighed about 180 pounds.
He was last seen walking north on South University Avenue.
