World's first fully oil-painted feature film to have screening in Hot Springs

An biopic of Vincent van Gogh billed as the first fully oil-painted feature film is coming to Hot Springs for a one-night showing on Thursday.

In order to bring Loving Vincent to the screen, 125 painters completed 65,000 frames using Van Gogh's style and technique, a news release said. The film, which premiered in September, has received nominations for multiple awards, including best animated feature film at the Golden Globes.

The showing in Arkansas will be at the renovated Malco Theater in downtown Hot Springs. The release noted that Hot Springs is the hometown of one of the film’s investors, Brian Burrough.

The screening begins at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $20 and on the day of the show for $25 at hotspringsarts.org.