2 people die when cars go off roads in Arkansas, state police say

At least two people died in separate road accidents since Sunday.

A 28-year-old man died Monday in Fayetteville after his car struck a tree and a fence, authorities said.

Rogelio Armendarez-Reyez was driving east on Arkansas 112 near Eva Avenue when his 2008 Nissan Maxima left the road, struck a tree and crashed into a fence, according to an Arkansas State Police report. It happened about 12:20 a.m.

The Springdale man suffered fatal injuries.

Conditions were reported by police as clear and dry.

One person was killed and another hurt on Sunday when a car crashed into a tree north of Gurdon in Clark County.

About 8:45 p.m., a 1992 Honda Civic was traveling north on Arkansas 53 when it crossed the centerline, veered off the highway and hit a tree, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

A passenger identified as 23-year-old Brandon Weems of Gurdon died at the scene. A second person was listed as hurt, though the report provided no further details.

Conditions were reported by police as clear and dry. There was no indication what may have caused the car to leave the highway.

Metro on 12/27/2017