2 teens charged in gunfire that hit home, 2 vehicles in Little Rock

Two teenagers are charged in a shooting earlier this month in which a Little Rock residence and two vehicles were damaged, according to court documents obtained Tuesday.

Seth Welch, 18, and Weston Anglin, 16, were both arrested earlier this month in the Dec. 8 gunfire, in which bullets hit the residence at 45 Pine Manor Drive and two vehicles. Arrest reports show both teenagers were arrested on two counts of terroristic act earlier this month.

A police report said residents Tom Barron, 59, and Holly Barron, 40, were not injured by the gunfire, but bullets had hit the house's brick siding, one of the front shutters and a front window, along with two vehicles in the driveway.

Court documents obtained Tuesday list the evidence against Welch and Anglin and provide new details about the shooting.

According to the affidavit, Holly Barron told authorities that Brianna Haro identified herself as the driver of the vehicle in which Anglin and Welch were riding. Holly Barron said Haro reported that she drove Anglin and Welch to the residence on Pine Manor Drive the night of the gunfire, according to the court documents.

Anglin, who is a student at Little Rock Central High School, was picked up at the school and taken to a police station for questioning.

The court documents said Anglin admitted to shooting the Pine Manor Drive residence and the vehicles. The teenager also named Welch as the second shooter and Haro as the driver, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said Anglin was charged Dec. 12 with two counts of terroristic act because of his statement.

The affidavit said Haro also gave detectives a statement after being taken to a police station by her attorney.

According to the documents, Haro said she saw Welch and Anglin fire shots at the residence after they got out the vehicle.

Haro told police that before the shooting, both Welch and Anglin had asked her to take them to Gavin Branson's residence, according to the affidavit. A separate police report shows Branson's listed address is 45 Pine Manor Drive.

The affidavit did not specify any relationship between Branson, 18, and Holly and Tom Barron, or between Branson and Welch and Anglin.

According to the court documents, Haro said both Anglin and Welch "directed her not to park directly in front of Mr. Branson's residence." Haro told police she did not know why they requested that, but she complied.

Haro told authorities that once she stopped, both Anglin and Welch got out of the vehicle with handguns and "walked to the front of Mr. Branson's residence."

"Ms. Haro stated Mr. Anglin and Mr. Welch then began firing multiple shots at the Barrons' residence," according to the affidavit. "Ms. Haro stated she sat and watched Mr. Welch and Mr. Anglin as they fired shots at the residence."

She said after the two teenagers stopped firing, both ran back to her vehicle, got inside and "directed" her to flee the scene, according to the court documents.

The affidavit said Haro then fled the scene with both teenagers and went to a "mutual friend's house" and hung out the rest of the night.

"When asked if she ever called Mr. Branson to see if anyone was hurt as a result of the incident, she stated no," according to the affidavit. "Ms. Haro stated she was too afraid, but yet she hung out with the suspects for the rest of the night."

According to the affidavit, Haro first reported the incident days afterward "and admitted to responding to Ms. Barron's residence, and telling her what happened and who was involved."

Haro told police she did not know what Anglin and Welch had planned to do once at the residence on Pine Manor Drive, which is in an area north of Hall High School.

Welch was arrested at Little Rock District Court on Dec. 20. Anglin was listed on the Pulaski County jail inmate roster Tuesday night. Welch was not listed on the roster.

