62-year-old man critical after shooting, Little Rock police say

Little Rock police say a 62-year-old man is in critical condition after two people shot him Wednesday morning.

According to a report from the city's Police Department, officers were called to the victim’s home in the 8100 block of West 41st Street, about two blocks south of Union Park, shortly before 5:10 a.m. At the scene, they found a man later identified as Lester Perry lying on the front porch, wrapped in blankets.

He told officers he had been locking his door and did not see the people who shot him. A 47-year-old witness said he heard a gunshot from inside the home then came out and saw two people running with Perry’s backpack, according to the report.

Perry was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for gunshot wounds to the neck and back. He was listed as being in critical condition Wednesday morning.