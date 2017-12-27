Police beat: Boy arrested after SUV stolen; North Little Rock man accused of threats; beer requested by DWI suspect

Boy, 14, arrested

after SUV stolen

Little Rock police arrested a 14-year-old who they said stole a sport utility vehicle on Christmas Eve and then led officers on a chase, authorities said.

The owner of a 2000 Toyota 4Runner told investigators it was stolen around 4:30 p.m. after he left the SUV at a gas pump at a Shell station across from Park Plaza mall. It was reportedly unlocked and with the key inside.

Police said a 14-year-old, who was not identified in the report, drove off in the 4Runner. After learning the owner had left his phone inside, officers used it to track the SUV's location.

Police found the vehicle traveling fast down West 14th Street and pursued it to Valmar Street, where the SUV crashed into a curb, the report said. The teen ran but was later arrested, officers noted.

The teen was later found to have a broken hand, though officers say the injury did not occur during the pursuit.

He faces charges including robbery, fleeing and first-degree criminal mischief.

NLR man accused

of threats to police

A North Little Rock man is accused of threatening police after trying to hit officers with his vehicle.

Keith Brewer, 25, was arrested about 1:35 p.m. Saturday and faces charges including first-degree terroristic threatening, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

Authorities say Brewer tried to strike officers with his vehicle during an earlier pursuit and later said he "would drive over 100 mph past police." He also "bragged about getting out of jail," the report said.

"You gonna die in that police uniform, believe that," police said Brewer told an officer.

Brewer's name did not appear in Pulaski County jail records as of Tuesday afternoon. He had a court appearance set for that day.

Beer called request

in hit-and-run arrest

A Little Rock man arrested in a hit-and-run crash over the holiday weekend asked an officer for beer, according to police.

Carlos Machin, 35, was arrested around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Chicot and Baseline roads on several charges including driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and hit-and-run with injury.

Machin left the scene of a head-on crash before witnesses brought him back to police, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Police said Machin smelled of "intoxicants" and at one point asked an officer for beer.

The report noted that Machin had an active warrant out of Little Rock for failure to appear. Additional information was not immediately available.

Machin's name did not appear in Pulaski County jail records as of Tuesday afternoon. He has a court appearance set for Jan. 9.

Gunman holds up

Subway near UALR

A gunman on Friday robbed a Subway restaurant across from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, police said.

According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, the robber entered the chain's location at 3400 S. University Ave. around 6 p.m., grabbed a Gatorade bottle and requested change for $5.

He then pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the cashier, who gave him an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police described the robber as a 6-foot-2 black male who weighed about 180 pounds.

He was last seen walking north on South University Avenue.

LR police looking

for motel's robber

A man who first asked for change robbed a Little Rock motel at gunpoint a short time later, authorities said.

The clerk at the Rodeway Inn & Suites on 65th St. near Interstate 30 in Little Rock said a man entered the motel around 8:30 p.m. Friday, inquired about a bag of chips sold at the counter and then asked for and received change for a dollar.

The man left only to return a short time later. He said he wanted to exchange the change back for the original dollar bill, the report said, noting the man then pulled out a gun when the cash drawer was open.

The robber took an undisclosed amount of money before running from the business. He first went west, then turned around and ran east, the report noted.

No suspect was named in the report, and no arrests had been made at the time it was written.

The robber was said to be a black man who stood about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighed about 150 pounds.

Carjacked in road,

victim tells police

A 33-year-old Little Rock man was forced out of his car and robbed by two men who got out of a vehicle that pulled in front of him while he was driving, authorities said.

It happened shortly after 7:15 a.m. Sunday as the victim was driving his Lincoln Navigator in the 8100 block of Stanton Road in Little Rock, police reported.

The man told investigators a silver car he didn't recognize pulled in front of his vehicle, forcing him to stop. Two men armed with pistols jumped out of that vehicle, and one of them "put a gun to [the victim's] head and told him to get out of the car," police wrote in a report.

One of the men then drove off in the victim's SUV while the other left in the silver car, the report said.

The robbers were said to be black men with slender builds who were about 35 to 40 years old and stood 6 feet to 6 feet 3 inches tall. One wore a black tank top and the other wore a white tank top.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Metro on 12/27/2017