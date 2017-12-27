Wife says urn meant to celebrate Arkansas veteran's 'American cowboy life' stolen during memorial service

An urn meant to celebrate the “American cowboy life” of a deceased veteran was taken during an Arkansas church during the man’s memorial service, family members told the El Dorado News-Times.

The newspaper reported that an urn intended for the remains of Grady Snowden Jr. disappeared from the altar at First Baptist Church-Cordell sometime during his memorial service Dec. 2.

An obituary that ran in the El Dorado News-Times described Snowden as “an accomplished cattleman, outdoorsman and cowboy at heart.” The missing urn depicts a pair of cowboy boots, a hat and a coiled rope.

“To the individual who stole the urn from the altar of the church which belongs to the wife of a deceased veteran, I am hoping that you will appeal to the depths of your own soul, do the right thing and return the urn to the church and to its rightful owner,” his wife, Thomasine Snowden, said in a statement cited by the newspaper.