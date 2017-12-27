Downtown Little Rock building redo put at $1.5 million; property to house eateries, apartments

Renovation of a historic building on Main Street in Little Rock to house two new restaurants and 11 apartments will cost at least $1.5 million, according to a building permit obtained for the property.

Ira's restaurant and A.W. Lin's will occupy the ground-floor space of the Rose Building at 307 Main St.

The building permit covers repairing the exterior walls and windows and interior alterations of the second floor into 10 one-bedroom apartments, which are expected to be available by mid-2018.

Samantha's Wood-Fired Grill & Tap Room, Brewski's Pub & Grub, Bruno's Little Italy and Soul Fish are in the same block.

The Rose Building was built in 1900 and named after Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Uriah M. Rose. It "housed Arkansas' oldest and, at one time, largest bookstore, Allsopp & Chapple" until 1967, according to the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program.