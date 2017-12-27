Home / Latest News /
Passenger asked for hand sanitizer, then robbed him at knifepoint, man tells Little Rock police
By Kally Patz
Little Rock police say a man put a knife to a driver’s throat and demanded cash after the 25-year-old agreed to give him a ride on Christmas Eve.
It happened about 9 p.m. at a Shell gas station located at 800 Broadway, just off Interstate 630 in downtown Little Rock.
The 25-year-old driver said he pulled into the gas station and found a man he knew to be homeless standing outside, according to a report from the city's Police Department.
He agreed to give the man a ride and let him into his vehicle, he told officers. The passenger then asked for hand sanitizer, and when the the driver turned to get it, the assailant pulled out a knife and put it to the victim’s throat, police said.
The driver told officers he handed over $600 and a debit card, and the robber ran. Police described him as a 6-foot-tall black male with curly hair who goes by “Fred.”
As of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made in the case.
