Authorities: North Little Rock man arrested months after woman was robbed, dragged across road

A North Little Rock man charged in the September robbery of a woman who was beaten and dragged across the street was arrested Friday, authorities said.

A 24-year-old woman told officers Sept. 4 that she was approached by a group of about six men who got out of their vehicle, hit her and dragged her across the road before taking her 2010 white Pontiac G6, according to report from the North Little Rock Police Department.

At the time, the victim identified 24-year-old Travius Demon Gibbs as the person driving the white Crown Victoria in which the group arrived. After officers arrested Gibbs on Friday, he admitted to being at the scene of the robbery and to receiving a gun that was inside the victim’s vehicle, police said.

He faces charge that include robbery and theft by receiving.

He was released from the Pulaski County jail after posting $5,000 bond on Christmas Eve, records show.