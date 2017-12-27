Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, December 27, 2017, 8:52 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Authorities: North Little Rock man arrested months after woman was robbed, dragged across road

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 2:17 p.m.

travius-demon-gibbs

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Travius Demon Gibbs

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A North Little Rock man charged in the September robbery of a woman who was beaten and dragged across the street was arrested Friday, authorities said.

A 24-year-old woman told officers Sept. 4 that she was approached by a group of about six men who got out of their vehicle, hit her and dragged her across the road before taking her 2010 white Pontiac G6, according to report from the North Little Rock Police Department.

At the time, the victim identified 24-year-old Travius Demon Gibbs as the person driving the white Crown Victoria in which the group arrived. After officers arrested Gibbs on Friday, he admitted to being at the scene of the robbery and to receiving a gun that was inside the victim’s vehicle, police said.

He faces charge that include robbery and theft by receiving.

He was released from the Pulaski County jail after posting $5,000 bond on Christmas Eve, records show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Authorities: North Little Rock man arrested months after woman was robbed, dragged across road

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online