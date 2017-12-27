Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, December 27, 2017, 8:53 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Arkansas man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl on Christmas Eve

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 5:33 p.m.

raymond-chappell

PHOTO BY WASHINGTON COUNTY JAIL

Raymond Chappell

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Authorities say an Arkansas man sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl on Christmas Eve.

The victim told Fayetteville police officers Dec. 25 that she was in a home in the 1100 block of Cameilla Lane the day before when Raymond Scott Chappell placed a knife between the doorknob and the wall and began talking about putting his “boy parts” in her “girl parts.”

According to a report from the city's Police Department, she said she was afraid and tried to move away, but he took off his pants, got in bed with her and grabbed her arm. Authorities said the 44-year-old Midway resident touched her until she got away and removed the knife from the door.

In an interview with officers, Chappell admitted to “possibly exposing his penis” and said “he might have bumped into her,” though he denied touching the girl sexually.

He was arrested and taken to Washington County jail on a second-degree sexual assault charge. He remained there Wednesday in lieu of $25,000 bond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl on Christmas Eve

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online