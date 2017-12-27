Arkansas man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl on Christmas Eve

Authorities say an Arkansas man sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl on Christmas Eve.

The victim told Fayetteville police officers Dec. 25 that she was in a home in the 1100 block of Cameilla Lane the day before when Raymond Scott Chappell placed a knife between the doorknob and the wall and began talking about putting his “boy parts” in her “girl parts.”

According to a report from the city's Police Department, she said she was afraid and tried to move away, but he took off his pants, got in bed with her and grabbed her arm. Authorities said the 44-year-old Midway resident touched her until she got away and removed the knife from the door.

In an interview with officers, Chappell admitted to “possibly exposing his penis” and said “he might have bumped into her,” though he denied touching the girl sexually.

He was arrested and taken to Washington County jail on a second-degree sexual assault charge. He remained there Wednesday in lieu of $25,000 bond.